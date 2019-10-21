Howard Hughes -18% amid new CEO, transformation plan

The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) is down 18.2% after hours following its announcement that it's replacing its CEO and embarking on a transformation plan.

That follows a "thorough" strategic review, the company says.

It's named Paul Layne (currently president of the company's Central Region) the new chief executive, effective immediately. David Weinreb and Grant Herlitz are stepping down from the company, and Layne will replace Weinreb on the board.

The new transformation plan has three pillars, the company says: a $45M-$50M annual reduction in overhead; selling about $2B in noncore assets; and accelerated growth in core MPC assets.

Chief Financial Officer David O'Reilly will have an enhanced role working with Layne on executing the new plan.