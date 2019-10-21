Hexcel cuts full-year revenue view on 737 MAX uncertainty

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) -2.5% after-hours as Q3 earnings edge analyst expectations but the company guides FY 2019 EPS and revenues below Wall Street expectations.

Q3 sales increased 5.9% Y/Y to $572.5M, including a 3.4% Y/Y gain in Commercial Aerospace sales to $386M, driven by production rate increases for the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 787, and 21.5% Y/Y revenue growth in Space & Defense to $109.8M, driven primarily by growth in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

But for the full year, HXL reaffirms EPS of $3.43-$3.53, below $3.54 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $2.34B-$2.4B, below prior company guidance of $2.375B-$2.475B as well as $2.43 consensus, caused by extended uncertainty for the timing of the Boeing 737 MAX return to service.

Despite the MAX uncertainty, HXL expects to deliver earnings and cash flow in line with our annual guidance.