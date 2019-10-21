Strike looms at Phillips 66's Bayway refinery

Negotiations between Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and the local Teamsters union representing workers at the 285K bbl/day Bayway refinery in Linden, N.J., reportedly have broken down, raising the possibility of a strike at the largest operational refinery in the northeast U.S.

Workers voted against a three-year contract earlier this month, and operations have continued under a 24-hour rolling contract that has been in place since the previous contract expired on Sept. 30.

The union objects to new provisions insisted upon by PSX that would expand the tasks and responsibilities of refinery operators.

"We understand the company’s need of flexibility but their proposals will eliminate the process unit experts we currently have and make our members jack-of-all-trades," a union source tells Reuters.