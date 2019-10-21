Mantle Ridge exits nearly all of its $1B position in CSX

The activist that helped transform CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) has wound down most of its investment in the company, after the stock has roughly doubled since the first reports in January 2017 that Mantle Ridge had started pushing for a shake-up.

Paul Hilal's investment vehicle has sold off nearly all of its $1B position in CSX, including ~4.7M shares bought back by the railroad, according to regulatory filings.

Hilal continues to own 3.4M shares of CSX, according to the latest SEC filing, and will stay on as a director and vice chairman of the company's board.

Hilal launched a bid to install Hunter Harrison as CSX's CEO after the railroad veteran had turned around operations at two large Canadian railroads, including one with the backing of Pershing Square Capital, where Hilal had once worked.

Eventually, CSX began operating a leaner railroad with increased profits, and its operating ratio, which shows how much revenue is consumed by operating expenses - where a lower figure is better - fell dramatically.