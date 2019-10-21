NVDA forms big tech partnerships for 5G

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) unveils the Aerial SDK for building 5G wireless radio access networks operating on GPU memory, which comes with a series of new partnerships:

Red Hat's (NYSE:IBM) OpenShift platform will work with NVDA to build a cloud-native telecom infrastructure incorporating Nvidia's new EGX Edge Supercomputer Platform.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and NVDA will create tech allowing telecom operators build completely virtualized 5G radio access networks, which can offer faster and more flexible introduction of new AI and IoT services.

NVDA and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will collab on intelligent edge computing enabling closer integration between Azure and the EGX platform, allowing companies to advance edge-to-cloud AI computing capabilities.