Maersk lifts 2019 profit forecast despite trade war warning
Oct. 21, 2019 1:45 PM ETA.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)AMKBFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY +7.1%) shares surge after the company raised its FY 2019 EBITDA guidance to $5.4B-$5.8B, up from its previous forecast of ~$5B, despite slower global demand growth and lower freight rates.
- Maersk says its upbeat view is driven by "strong reliability and capacity management combined with lower fuel prices" and better margins in its terminal and towage business, after warning in August that the U.S.-China trade war could hurt container traffic this year.
- Analysts have worried that Maersk's unit costs were rising; just last week, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy as Q3 was seen as likely the final quarter of generally improving costs.