Textron plans to rev up aftermarket services
Oct. 21, 2019 1:56 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT), BDRBF, ERJTXT, BDRBFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Textron (TXT +2.6%) says it plans a further expansion of its global parts distribution capabilities to make its parts more accessible to customers, after plans announced earlier this year to make parts more readily available to customers in Europe and Asia-Pacific.
- Cessna Aircraft maker Textron Aviation says it increased warehouse square footage at three U.S. locations by nearly 50% to more than 8K sq. ft.
- Meanwhile, Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF +0.8%) unveils its revamped Liberty Learjet 75 corporate plane, betting extra legroom and a price tag lowered to $9.9M from last year's $13M list price will help boost demand in a market dominated by lower-priced jets such as Embraer's (ERJ +1.2%) Phenom, TXT's Cessna and Pilatus Aircraft.
- But cutting the price could hurt residual values of the Learjet 75, which already lose more than half their value after five years, aviation analyst Rolland Vincent warns.