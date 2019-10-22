'Rise of Skywalker' breaks first hour pre-sales record

The Force is strong with the House of Mouse.

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Rise of Skywalker sold 45% more tickets during its first hour on Atom Tickets than Avengers: Endgame did during its first hour earlier this year (and the latter turned out to be the highest grossing film of all-time).

Both Marvel and Lucasfilm have been a big blessing for Disney, with combined gross earnings at the box office of over $20B since it brought the franchises in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

That doesn't include money made from toys and other merchandise, as well as revenue from the new Galaxy's Edge areas at Disney's theme parks.