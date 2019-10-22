Trudeau to form minority government

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in power with a minority government, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected after polls closed across the country, following an election campaign marred by the SNC-Lavalin scandal and blackface controversy.

Canada’s economy has been on a general upswing in 2019. The loonie has been the best performing G10 currency this year, rising more than 4% against the greenback, while the economy added jobs at a robust pace and inflation stayed closed to the BoC's 2% target.

ETFs: EWC, FXC, BBCA, EWCS, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, ZCAN, FLCA