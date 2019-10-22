Parliament set to vote on Brexit deal

Boris Johnson will finally put his Brexit deal to a vote in Parliament today, in the first test of whether he has won over enough lawmakers to his plan to pull the U.K. out of the EU.

The agreement lays out conditions for an orderly exit from the bloc, detailing treatment of citizens, a financial settlement and a plan to avoid a border on the island of Ireland.

While many hurdles still lay ahead, the long term case for the pound appears strong, while U.K. stocks are "investable" again, according to Morgan Stanley.

