Dimon sees 'consequences' from long-term negative rates

Negative interest rates have "adverse consequences which we do not fully understand," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC-TV18.

"I think when they did it earlier on, there was a notion that we are saving the European Union, the monetary union, which is one thing. I think as a permanent part of policy, it is a really bad idea."

"If you want to have growth you better really think through with the policies, not just on negative rates but capital allocation et cetera," he added. "So, I hope it doesn’t happen in United States."