Opioid talks set to resume

Four large drug distributors, including Teva (NYSE:TEVA), McKesson (NYSE:MCK), AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), could resume talks today on reaching a $48B settlement of all opioid litigation against them.

It follows yesterday's $260M deal with two Ohio counties that averted the first federal trial over their role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

According to data from S3 Partners, October has been a rough month for short sellers betting against companies at the heart of the opioid crisis, although those traders still have paper profits of almost $600M for the year.