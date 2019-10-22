We Company debates rescue plans

After pulling plans in September for an initial public offering, WeWork (WE) faces a real threat of running out of cash as early as next month without new financing.

Confronted with the possibility, the We Company's (WE) board will meet today to evaluate SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) $5B debt financing versus an alternative proposal from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).

SoftBank is also proposing to accelerate a previous $1.5B equity commitment and launch an up to $3B tender offer to acquire WeWork shares in a move that would lead to the exit of Chairman Adam Neumann.