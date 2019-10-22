New Oriental Education & Technology +3% on earnings beat

New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) reports Educational programs and services revenue rose 25% to $996.5M in Q1, mainly driven by increases in student enrollments in K-12 after-school tutoring courses.

K-12 after-school tutoring business revenue up ~35% Y/Y.

Total student enrollments increased 50.4% Y/Y to ~2,609,200.

The total number of schools and learning centers +161 Y/Y to 1,261.

Non-GAAP Operating margin rate improved 360 bps to 24%.

Q2 Guidance: Total net revenues: $753.6M to $771M (+26% to +29% Y/Y).

EDU +2.99% premarket.

Previously: New Oriental Education & Technology EPS beats by $0.06, revenue in-line (Oct. 22)