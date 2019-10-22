Carlisle companies commits to acquire Draka Fileca

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) submitted an irrevocable and binding offer and entered into exclusive discussions to acquire 100% of the Draka Fileca SAS shares from Prysmian SpA.
Draka Fileca would become part of the Carlisle Interconnect Technologies operating segment.
Draka Fileca is a leader in highly engineered interconnect solutions for harsh environments, providing high-end cable solutions to important European Aerospace, Space and Defense customers.
Closing of the transaction is expected to occur no later than during the first quarter of 2020.
Source: Press Release
