Polaris further narrowed its FY2019 guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) reports North American side-by-side retail sales were up low-single digits in Q3.

Sales break-up: Off-Road Vehicles/Snowmobiles: $1.15B (+11%); Motorcycles: $149.9M (-3%); Global adjacent markets: $114M (+18%); Aftermarket: $236.26M (+3%); Boats: $119.08M (-11%).

Income from financial services increased 1% to $21.6M.

Adjusted gross margin rate up 10 bps to 24.9%.

Operating margin rate fell 106 bps to 7.4%.

Inventories, net grew 24.6% Y/Y to $1.27B.

FY2019 Guidance: Adjusted sales: ~+12%; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $6.20 to $6.30.

