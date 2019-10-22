Futures search for direction as earnings roll in

U.S. stocks wavered between slight gains and losses overnight as traders continue to assess whether the two major themes dominating sentiment all year – the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit – will turn out all right.

Early indications also suggest S&P 500 companies might avoid a first annual aggregate profits contraction since 2016, for the third quarter in a row.

Big names reporting Q3 results today include McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, UPS, Lockheed Martin and Snap Inc.

What's going on in the bond market? 10-year Treasury yields are at their highest level in almost a month as the yield curve between three months and 10 years moves further back into positive territory.