Graphic Packaging Holding beat Q3 estimates

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) reports sales growth of 3.3% in Q3, driven by $33.8M of higher pricing and $27.9M of improved volume/mix related primarily to acquisitions and organic volume growth.

Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 130 bps to 15.4%.

Operating margin rate decreased 310 bps to 7.8%.

Inventories, net grew 4.3% to $1.08B.

The company returned $79M to stakeholders during the quarter through $50M of share repurchases, $23M of dividends and $6M of distributions to the GPIP Partner.

The company completed the acquisition of Artistic Carton Company.

GPK -0.07% premarket.

