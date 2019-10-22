Hasbro -7% after tariffs sting

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) falls short of Q3 estimates after the threat and enactment of tariffs impacted results by increasing expenses and cutting into sales. Foreign exchange also negatively impacted the company's top line by $20.5M.

U.S. and Canada revenue fell 2% during the quarter and international segment revenue was flat. Entertainment, licensing and digital segment revenue rose 20%.

Gross margin came in at 60.2% of sales vs. 59.6% consensus. Operating margin for the U.S. and Canada business fell to 21.6% from 24.5% a year ago, while international segment operating margin improved 20 bps to 12.0%.

Shares of Hasbro are down 6.97% premarket to $111.78.

