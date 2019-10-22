Harley-Davidson rides through tariff-impacted quarter

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reports revenue from motorcycle and related products fell 4.9% Y/Y to $1.07B in Q3.

Motorcycle shipments were down 5.8% to 45,387 to edge past the consensus expectation for around 45.3K.

Gross margin fell one point to 29.9% of sales and operating margin fell 140 bps to 4.4% of sales.

Looking ahead, the company expects shipments of 38,500 to 43,500 motorcycles in Q4 and 212K to 217K for the full year. Strategic objectives by 2027 remain to expand to 4M total Harley-Davidson riders in the U.S., grow international business to 50% of annual HDMC revenue, launch 100 new high impact motorcycles and do so profitably and sustainably.

HOHG -0.11% premarket to $37.04.

Previously: Harley-Davidson EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 22)