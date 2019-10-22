Organic sales shine at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports sales rose 7% in FQ1 even after unfavorable foreign exchange negatively impacted sales by two percentage points for the quarter.

Organic sales were up 7% vs. +5% consensus, led by a 10% gain in the beauty segment and 9% gain in the health care segment. Total organic shipment volume was up 4% and pricing contributed one percentage point of organic growth. Positive mix was driven by the disproportionate growth of the personal health care and skin and personal care categories and strong growth in Japan all of which have higher than average selling prices.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year revenue growth of +3% to +5% vs. +3% to +4% prior and 3.5% consensus. Core EPS growth of +5 to +10% is anticipated vs prior +4 to +9% prior and +7.4% consensus.

Shares of P&G are up 1.11% premarket to $120.40.

Previously: Procter & Gamble EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Oct. 22)