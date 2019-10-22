Fifth Third Q3 reflects strong fee revenue

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Q3 adjusted EPS of 75 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 73 cents.

"We generated very strong fee revenue, including a record in capital markets, while tightly managing our expenses," said Chairman, President, and CEO Greg D. Carmichael.

Q3 adjusted net interest income of $1.22B falls 1% from $1.23B in Q2 and up from $1.05B in Q3 2018; adjusted net interest margin of 3.25% vs. 3.32% in Q2 and 3.23% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total noninterest income of $740M rose 12% Q/Q and 31% Y/Y.

Q3 total average portfolio loans and leases of $109.5B slips 1% from $110.1B in Q2 and rises 18% from $93.2B a year ago.

Q3 total average deposits of $125.2B rose 1% Q/Q and 20% Y/Y.

Q3 net charge-off ratio of 0.36% increases from 0.29% in Q2 and 0.30% in Q3 2018.

Q3 return on average tangible common equity of 14.2% improves from 12.3% in Q2 and 13.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 tangible book value per share of $21.06 at Sept. 30, 2019 increases from $20.03 at June 30, 2019.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Fifth Third Bancorp EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 22)