Logitech meets on EPS, maintains FY outlook

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) +0.9% reports Q2 results that met EPS estimates but missed on revenue. The FY20 guidance is confirmed with mid- to high-single digit sales growth and operating income of $375-385M.

Revenue breakdown: Pointing Devices, $133M (+5% Y/Y in constant currency); Keyboards & Combos, $139M (+7%); PC Webcams, $29M (+3%); Tablet & Accessories, $34M (-6%); Video Collaboration, $90M (+60%); Mobile Speakers, $57M (-24%); Audio & Wearables, $68M (+12%); Gaming, $161M (+2%); Smart Home $9M (+3%).

GAAP operating income increased 5% Y/Y to $68.1M. Non-GAAP rose from $85M to $89M.

