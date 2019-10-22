UPS backs full-year profit view after strong quarter

UPS (NYSE:UPS) reports Q3 revenue slightly behind consensus estimates even after the U.S. domestic package segment performed better than anticipated ($11.46B vs. $11.30B consensus, up 10%). Total U.S. domestic package volume across all products grew more than 9%, led by a 24% jump for next day air products.

UPS churned up $1.22B in operating income from the U.S. domestic package business.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirms its full-year EPS view for a range of $7.45 to $7.75 vs. $7.51 consensus. Guidance assumes no further deterioration regarding global trade uncertainty or U.S. industrial weakness. Adjusted free cash flow for the year is projected to be over $4.0B. Capital investments have been reduced in both 2019 and 2020 by about $500M each year. Network automation targets and other transformation goals remain unchanged.

The company also announced the retirement of COO Jim Barber.

Shares of UPS are down 1.13% premarket on light volume.

Previously: United Parcel Service EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 22)