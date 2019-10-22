Asbury Automotive Group delivered strong Q3 results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) reports same-store revenue rose 2% in Q3.

New vehicles revenue up 1% to $986.9M.

Used vehicles revenue grew 10% to $546.9M.

Parts and service revenue increased 10% to $227.6M.

Finance and insurance, net revenue advanced 10% to $80.6M.

Gross margin rate up 10 bps to 15.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 10 bps to 4.5%.

Total new vehicle unit sales -2% Y/Y to 27,078M.

Total used vehicle retail units sales +10% to 22,988M.

The company acquired a Toyota store in the Indianapolis market and a Subaru store in the Colorado market and expects these stores to generate ~$175M in combined annual revenues.

During Q3, the company repurchased $4M of common stock.

