Asbury Automotive Group delivered strong Q3 results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) reports same-store revenue rose 2% in Q3.
New vehicles revenue up 1% to $986.9M.
Used vehicles revenue grew 10% to $546.9M.
Parts and service revenue increased 10% to $227.6M.
Finance and insurance, net revenue advanced 10% to $80.6M.
Gross margin rate up 10 bps to 15.9%.
Adjusted operating margin rate fell 10 bps to 4.5%.
Total new vehicle unit sales -2% Y/Y to 27,078M.
Total used vehicle retail units sales +10% to 22,988M.
The company acquired a Toyota store in the Indianapolis market and a Subaru store in the Colorado market and expects these stores to generate ~$175M in combined annual revenues.
During Q3, the company repurchased $4M of common stock.
Previously: Asbury Automotive EPS beats by $0.01, revenue in-line (Oct. 22)
