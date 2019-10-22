Ares Management to sell Meade Pipeline stake to NextEra Energy Partners

A fund managed by Ares Management's (NYSE:ARES) Infrastructure and Power strategy agrees to sell its 22.5% ownership interest in Meade Pipeline to a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) for ~$286M.

Meade owns ~39% of the Central Penn Line, a FERC-regulated, 185-mile pipeline that originates in Susquehanna Country, PA, and extends to Lancaster County, PA.

Central Penn is the greenfield part of the larger Atlantic Sunrise project operated by the Williams Cos. through Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co.

Included in the transaction is a future expansion opportunity that's expected to add an estimated 0.6B cubic feet per day of natural gas capacity to Central Penn through the addition of new compression at new and existing stations.