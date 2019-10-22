United Tech +1.4% on guidance increase

Adjusted EPS of $2.21, up 15% versus prior year.

Sales by segment: Otis +2.6%; Carrier -1.1%; Pratt & Whitney +10%; Collins Aerospace +64%.

"Continued strength at Collins Aerospace, including the integration of Rockwell Collins, and a lower tax rate are expected to more than offset softness we are seeing at Carrier," said CEO Gregory Hayes. "Looking ahead, our transformational merger with Raytheon Company, which was overwhelmingly approved by both companies' shareowners this month."

Raised outlook for 2019: Adjusted EPS of $8.05-$8.15 (from $7.90-$8.05), on sales of $76B-$76.5B (vs. $75.5B-$77B).

UTX +1.4% premarket

Q3 results