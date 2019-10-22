Margins improvement for Sherwin Williams in Q3

Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) reports same-store sales increased 8.1% in Q3.

The Americas group net sales rose 8.7% to $2.9B.

Consumer brands group net sales decreased 11.9% to $678.5M.

Performance coatings group net sales down 0.3% to $1.29B.

Gross margin rate improved 300 bps to 45.7%.

SG&A expense rate +70 bps to 27.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin up 150 bps to 18.9%.

Q4 Guidance: Net sales: increase by a low single digit percentage.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: ncrease by a low single digit percentage; Diluted EPS: $17.07 to $17.47; Adjusted EPS: $20.90 to $21.30.

