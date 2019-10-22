Travelers Q3 core EPS misses amid 'challenging tort environment'

Travelers (NYSE:TRV) dips 1.8% in premarket trading after Q3 core EPS of $1.43 misses the average analyst estimate of $2.02 and falls from $2.62 in the year-ago quarter.

Core income decreased primarily due to net unfavorable prior year reserve development in the current quarter, including the impact of an "increasingly challenging tort environment."

Q3 net written premiums of $7.57B rose 7% Y/Y, with business insurance NWP of $3.89B up 7%, bond & specialty insurance NWP of $728M up 13%, and personal insurance NWP of $2.95B up 7%.

Q3 total revenue of $8.01B rose 4% from $7.72B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net investment income of $1.852B pretax was comparable vs. the year-ago quarter.

Q3 underlying combined ratio of 94.1% compares with 93.0% in Q3 2018.

Q3 core return on equity of 6.5% fell from 12.0% a year ago.

Adjusted book value per share of $90.09 at Sept. 30, 2019 increased from $87.27 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: The Travelers Companies EPS misses by $0.92, beats on earned premium (Oct. 22)