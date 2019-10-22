PG&E customers could suffer more power blackouts later this week

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it is preparing for the possibility of shutting off power again this week to ~200K customers in 15 northern California counties in an effort to prevent wildfires ignited by electrical equipment.

PG&E says high winds and dry conditions would lead to a critical risk of wildfires sparked by faulty electric lines - the same conditions that forced the utility to turn off the lights for more than 2M people less than two weeks ago, and attracted heavy criticism from California's governor on down.

The blackouts, which could last at least 48 hours, could begin Wednesday and affect customers mostly in the Sierra foothills and to the north of the San Francisco Bay area.