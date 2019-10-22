MGIC Investment +1.9% as insurance in force, NIW rises

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) gains 1.9% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted operating EPS of 48 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 43 cents and is unchanged from a year ago.

"Year over year insurance in force increased by 6%, and in the third quarter we added $19.1B of new insurance written that we expect to produce meaningful returns for our shareholders," said CEO Timothy Mattke.

Q3 new insurance written of $19.1B vs. $14.5B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net premiums earned of $267.9M vs. $250.4M a year ago.

Q3 total revenue of $318.4M beats the average analyst estimate of $299.0M and rose from $290.4M a year ago.

Insurance in force of $218.1B at Sept. 30, 2019 increased by 2.0% during the quarter and by 6.0% from Sept. 30, 2018.

Primary delinquency inventory of 29,940 loans at Sept. 30, 2019 decreased from 32,898 loans at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q3 loss ratio was 12.7% vs. 8.8% in Q2 2019 and -0.6% for Q3 2018.

Net premium yield was 49.6 basis points in Q3 2019 vs. 46.5 bps for Q2 and 49.3 bps for Q3 2018.

Book value per share of $11.93 at Sept. 30, 2019 increased from $10.08 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

