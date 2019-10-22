More on PolyOne's Q3 results

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) reported Q3 revenue declined of 3.2% Y/Y to $705.9M, reflecting growth from acquisitions and composites partially offset weak demand.

Sales by segments: Color, Additives and Inks $246.3M (-5.6% Y/Y); Specialty Engineered Materials $183M (+9.8% Y/Y); and Distribution $296M (-8.1% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 120 bps to 22.8%; and Adj. gross margin was 23.1% up by 70 bps .

Q3 Operating margin declined by 57 bps to 6.1%; and Adj. operating margin was 8.4% up 60 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $198.6M, compared to $170.9M a year ago.

Company expects ~$600M of after-tax proceeds from the sale of its PP&S segment, which is expected to be completed Q4.

