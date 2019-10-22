Celanese slides higher as Q3 earnings top consensus despite Clear Lake fire

Celanese (NYSE:CE) +2.1% pre-market after Q3 earnings surpassed analyst consensus, but revenues fell 10% Y/Y and the company cut its forecast, citing the September explosion and fire and its chemical plant in Clear Lake, Tex.

For FY 2019, CE forecasts EPS of $9.60-$9.80, below the $10.14 analyst consensus, seeing "few indications of sustained improvement," which means that "low demand levels are likely to persist through the remainder of the year.

CE expects 2020 adjusted EPS of $11-$12, "with the higher end of the range achievable if we see improvement in demand conditions next year," although more clarification on the outlook will be uncertain until next year.

During Q3, CE says its Acetyl Chain business recorded $867M in net sales, with volume growth of 1% Q/Q offsetting the impact of foreign currency headwinds, and net sales in the Engineered Materials unit totaled $591M, as volume expanded 2% Q/Q and offset the continuation of depressed demand globally.