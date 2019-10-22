McDonald's -3% after earnings miss

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) slips after falling just short with Q3 revenue.

Global comparable sales were up 5.9% during the quarter, off a 5.6% increase for the international operated segment, 4.8% rise in the U.S. and 8.1% jump for the international developmental licensed segment. The 5.9% comp was above the 5.5% consensus estimate, but the U.S. mark fell short of expectations.

Operating income was flat during the quarter at $2.41B.

Shares of McDonald's are down 3.44% premarket to $202.19.

Previously: McDonald's EPS misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Oct. 22)