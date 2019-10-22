Bristol-Myers up 5% on positive Opdivo/Yervoy data in lung cancer

A Phase 3 clinical trial, CheckMate-9LA, evaluating Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) + low-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab), together with two cycles of chemo, for the first-line treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) met the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) compared to chemo alone for up to four cycles followed by optional maintenance therapy.

No new safety signals were reported.

Complete results will be submitted to global health authorities and for presentation at a future medical conference.