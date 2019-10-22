Canadian regulator question Genworth, Brookfield deal on data protection

Canadian regulators scrutinizing Genworth Financial's (NYSE:GNW) agreement to sell its majority stake in Genworth MI Canada (OTCPK:GMICF) to Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) are focusing on national securities matters, including data protection and the safeguarding of customers' information, the same focus it had in earlier talks on the proposed acquisition of Genworth by China Oceanwide Holdings.

In particular, the regulators are concerned about protecting Canadian customer data during the period after the closing of the proposed transaction when Genworth will be providing certain transition services to Genworth Canada before it transitions away from Genworth's information technology platforms.

Genworth and Brookfield Business Partners said they remain committed to the deal and are working to assure the Canadian regulators that Canadian customers' information has appropriate protection.

Genworth and Brookfield Business Partners have received all other required approvals to complete the sale of Genworth Canada and continue to target a closing of the proposed transaction by the end of 2019.

