Mattel follows Hasbro lower

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) are lower in early action after Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) missed earnings estimates by a wide margin.

"The threat and enactment of tariffs reduced revenues in the third quarter and increased expenses to deliver product to retail," noted Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner on the quarter.

Mattel is down 2.65% premarket to $11.05 and Hasbro has turned even lower, down 10.97% to $106.87.

