Vale edges sales guidance downward after new dam shutdown

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it has temporarily shut down its Itabirucu tailings dam in Brazil so it could assess the structure's "geotechnical characteristics," prompting it to trim its full-year iron ore and pellet sales guidance.

Vale says it now expects full-year iron ore and pellet sales to come in toward the lower end of its previously announced range of 307M-332M metric tons, rather than at the midpoint.

The company says the assessment of the dam would be conducted within 30 days, with the impact on production limited to 1.2M mt, although it is not clear when the dam would reopen.

Vale says the "Level 1" emergency protocol for the shutdown did not require the evacuation of any nearby homes.