Provention Bio down 9% premarket on PRV-6527 flop

A Phase 2a clinical trial, PRINCE, evaluating Provention Bio's (NASDAQ:PRVB) PRV-6527, a small molecule oral inhibitor of CSF-1R in-licensed from Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, in 93 patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease who were either naïve to biologic therapy or failed to adequately respond to at least one prior biologic drug showed a treatment effect but did not sufficiently separate from placebo.

Specifically, the study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change in a scale called CDAI at week 12 compared to control due to a higher-than-expected placebo response possibly related to the background medication used in ~85% of the participants.

On the positive side, PRV-6527 was safe and well-tolerated.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Janssen has 90 days to exercise its option to re-acquire the candidate for $50M and single-digit royalties on net sales. If it declines to do so, Provention may sublicense the program on a global basis.

The company will host a conference call momentarily to discuss the results.