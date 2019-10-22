Clarivate Analytics announces private offering of senior secured notes

Camelot Finance S.A., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) to issue senior secured notes due 2026, which are expected to be secured on a first-lien pari passu basis.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with proceeds from the new senior secured credit facility, to refinance all amounts outstanding under its existing credit facility, to redeem its 7.875% Senior Notes due 2024 and pay fees and expenses related to the foregoing, and to fully fund its payment obligations under the agreement terminating its tax receivable agreement and any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.