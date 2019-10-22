Regions Financial Q3 beats as service charges, mortgage income rises

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Q3 EPS from continuing operations of 39 cents matches the consensus estimate and increased from 37 cents in Q2 and 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total income from continuing operations of $409M rose from $390M in Q2 and $370M in the year-ago quarter.

“Total revenue grew 2%%, the adjusted efficiency ratio improved 70 basis points, and we generated the highest pretax pre-provision income in nearly a decade,” said President and CEO John Turner.

RF rises 0.6% in premarket trading.

Q3 net interest income and other financing income on taxable equivalent basis of $950M fell 6% Q/Q and 0.6% Y/Y; net interest margin on FTE basis of 3.44% compares with 3.45% in Q2 and 3.47% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted total revenue of $1.49B exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.48B and increased 2.7% Q/Q and 2.5% Y/Y.

Q3 service charges on deposit accounts of $186M increased 2.8% Q/Q and 3.9% Y/Y.

Q3 wealth management income of $83M rose 5.1% Q/Q and 7.8% Y/Y.

Q3 mortgage income of $56M increased 81% Q/Q and 75% Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted total average loans of $80.7B fell 0.7% Q/Q and rose 3.4% Y/Y; total deposits of $94.1B fell 0.9% Q/Q and rose 0.1% Y/Y.

Q3 net loan charge-off rate of 0.44%, unchanged from Q2 and up from 0.40% in Q3 2018.

Tangible common book value per share of $10.79 at Sept. 30, 2019 compares with $10.42 at June 30, 2019.

