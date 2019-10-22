Novartis off to strong start with Zolgensma

Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) gene therapy Zolgensma (anasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) generated $160M in sales in Q3, well above analysts' projections of ~$98M, its first full quarter on the market.

The FDA approved Zolgensma, priced at a hefty $2.1M per patient, in May for children younger than two years old with spinal muscular atrophy.

On a call with reporters today, CEO Vas Narasimhan said that 99% of eligible patients were receiving the gene therapy, on average within 30 days of requesting it.

To address payer concerns over the price, the company is offering outcomes-based deals where a portion of the cost is refunded if Zolgensma proves ineffective in addition to an option to pay for the treatment in five equal installments over five years.