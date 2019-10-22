Analysts adjust to Stamps.com-UPS development

Roth Capital lifts its price target on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) all the way up to $85 from $52 to account for the company's new partnership with UPS. "We long mentioned a new partnership was needed to help lift shares and believe the UPS collaboration is a step in the right direction," advises Roth analyst Darren Aftahi.

Craig-Hallum hikes its PT to $100 from $60 off the same development.

Stamps.com is anticipated to have rates as much as 55% below normal UPS daily rates through the new partnership.

Shares of STMP are up 17.95% premarket to $89.80 vs. the 52-week trading range of $32.54 to $211.39.

Previously: Stamps.com spikes after striking deal with UPS (Oct. 21)