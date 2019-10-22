Anglo's Q3 production climbs 4% but cuts copper forecast

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) reports a 4% Y/Y production increase for Q3, driven by the continued successful ramp-up at the Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil and a strong performance at its metallurgical coal operations.

Minas-Rio, which was suspended last year, helped boost Anglo's iron ore output to 6.1M metric tons in the quarter, and the company now expects the mine to produce 20M-22M mt of iron ore for the full year, vs. previous guidance of 19M-21M mt.

Anglo says Q3 export metallurgical coal production jumped 22% to 6.6M mt, due to improved wash plant throughput and equipment efficiency, and it expects met coal operations will produce 22M-24M mt for the full year.

Full-year thermal coal production is forecast to reach only 26M mt vs. prior expectations of 26M-28M mt, due to lower than expected output at the Cerrejon mine in Colombia.

Q3 copper production fell 8% to 158.9K mt due to severe drought conditions at the Los Bronces mine in Chile, resulting in a 16% Y/Y decline in the mine's output to 80.4K mt.

Anglo now expects copper production of 630K-650K mt for the full year, vs. previous guidance of 630K-660K mt, and warns severe drought conditions in Chile likely will remain a risk to copper production in 2020.