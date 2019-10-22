PulteGroup's Q3 aided by low interest rates

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) rises 1.5% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.01 beats the average analyst estimate of 92 cents and is unchanged from the comparable year-ago figure.

Q3 net new orders of 6,031 homes rose 13% Y/Y; net new order value increased 11% to $2.5B.

Demand improved due to lower interest rates and improved affordability, said President and CEO Ryan Marshall. “The 13% gain in orders that we realized in the third quarter reflects this improved demand environment, particularly among first-time buyers where orders were up 39% over last year.”

Q3 home sale revenue of $2.6B increased 3% Y/Y, reflecting a 3% rise in closings to 6,186 home; average price of homes closed was $426K, consistent with a year ago.

Q3 adjusted gross margin of 23.4% slips from 24.0% a year ago.

Unit backlog at quarter-end was 11,638 homes, up 4% Y/Y; backlog value was $5.0B, up 2%.

Previously: PulteGroup EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Oct. 22)