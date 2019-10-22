Neumann getting $1.7B to walk from WE's board

The WSJ reports WeWork's (WE) board approves SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) takeover bid, choosing the rescue offer over a rival bid from a JPMorgan-led coalition.

Co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann will receive nearly $1.7B, including the buyback of his nearly $1B in stock, a $500M credit to help repay a loan facility, and a $185M consulting fee.

Neumann is expected to step down from the board, but will remain a board observer and maintain a stake in the company.

