BMY, BIIB among premarket gainers

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) +56% on positive response to treatment in phase 1b/2 trial of onvansertib in patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) +36% on Alzheimer's drug and Q3 beat.
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) +19% on positive upgrade and deal with UPS.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) +18% on FDA nod for Biorphen.
Cision (NYSE:CISN) +18% on being acquired for $10/share.
GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) +18% on report of buyout.
AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) +17% as good news on Biogen's aducanumab stokes AC Immune.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) +10%.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) +7% on Q3 results.
Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) +6% on first patient treatments at its first company-owned center for weight loss.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) +6% on positive Opdivo/Yervoy data in lung cancer.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) +5%.
