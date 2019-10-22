Gulfstream unveils flagship G700 business jet

Gulfstream Aerospace, a unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), said the new plane would be powered by Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) Pearl 700 engines and anticipates customer deliveries in 2022.

The flagship G700, priced at $75M, would be the "tallest, widest cabin in our industry," and challenge Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) flagship Global 7500 aircraft, which is sold out through 2021.

Gulfstream has secured 10 firm orders of the G700, which can seat up to 19 passengers and fly 7,500 nautical miles at Mach 0.85.