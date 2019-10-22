Helix Energy racks up highest quarterly revenue, EBITDA since 2014

Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) +1.1% pre-market after beating Q3 earnings estimates, helped by higher utilization in the well intervention business in the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil.

Q3 revenues rose less than 1% Y/Y to $212M but was the highest total since 2014, and well intervention revenues jumped 10% due to higher utilization and integrated services in the Gulf of Mexico and increased utilization in Brazil.

Overall well intervention vessel utilization rose to 97% in the quarter from 91% in the year-ago period.

Robotics revenues fell 4% Y/Y, due primarily to a decrease in trenching activity and spot vessel days, offset in part by increased ROV, trencher and ROVDrill utilization.

HLX says Q4 operations will be affected by the normal winter slowdown in the North Sea and lower rates in the Gulf of Mexico.