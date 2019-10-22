Baltic Dry Index down for 8th day in a row

The Baltic Dry Index fell 2.17% in London to 1,806 to mark an eighth day in a row of a decline.

Panamax rates were down 1.36% to $14,388, while Capesize rates dropped 3.31% to $24,203.

Geopolitical uncertainty has cut somewhat into confidence in the freight markets, according to analysts.

